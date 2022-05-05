Gastonia Man Searching For Help After Carjacking, Prosthetic Leg Stolen

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man reached out to WCCB News after he says he was threatened with a knife and carjacked. It happened last Friday at a McDonald’s Restaurant in Gastonia. James Heath is homeless. He was living in his SUV when it was stolen.

Heath says he’s been on the waiting list for Gastonia Public Housing for more than a year, and has no other choice but to live in his car.

“It’s been hard. It’s been hard just trying to keep gas in the car, begging people for money to put gas in the car, and sleeping the car,” says Heath.

Gastonia Police is searching for the suspect who carjacked Heath and his partner. The City of Gastonia is lending a hand to assist them. The Gateway Gaston is an organization that connects people with resources during a crisis.

If you’d like to help Heath you can call (980) 525-3019 or email him at heathjames18@gmail.com.