Police: No Charges Filed In Shooting At DaBaby’s Troutman Home

The Latest (5/5/22):

According to the Troutman Police Department, no charges will be filed in the shooting that happened at Rapper DaBaby’s home in Troutman.

The investigation into the April 13 shooting has been completed and closed.

Investigators consulted with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time.

Original Story (4/13/22):

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Police say someone was shot Wednesday evening outside rapper DaBaby’s home in Troutman, N.C.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers in Iredell County received a 911 call reporting the shooting on Stillwater Road.

Police say the shooting reportedly occurred near the football field on DaBaby’s property.

Initial reports show that the subject who was shot had trespassed onto the property.

Troutman Fire, Iredell County EMS, and Troutman Police all responded to the scene.

After arriving at the scene, Iredell County EMS took one patient to an area trauma center.

The identities of the shooter and victim have not been released at this time.

The Troutman Police Chief confirmed that DaBaby was home when the shooting happened.

