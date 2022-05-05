Showers Likely With Severe Storms Possible On Friday

Discussion:

The system that will bring us showers and storms on Friday is currently over the south central United States. A warm front will lift northward across the region early Friday resulting in a few possible showers. The main front will roll through Friday bringing the potential for isolated severe storms to the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. Scattered showers are possible Saturday as the upper level low pressure moves overhead with drier air building in on Sunday.

THREATS:

Our greatest threats will be wind and hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

TIMING:

A few showers are possible Friday morning as a warm front lifts north. The cold front will march westward and swing across the Carolinas Friday afternoon and evening.

Mountains – 2 pm – 6 pm

Piedmont – 4 pm – 8 pm

** Very messy Friday PM commute **

Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible early Friday morning. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s.Friday: Cold front. Breezy, humid and warm with numerous showers and isolated severe storms. Winds out of the S/SW 10-20. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s. Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers possible early Friday morning. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid 60s.Friday: Cold front. Breezy, humid and warm with numerous showers and isolated severe storms. Winds out of the S/SW 10-20. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s. Saturday: Scattered showers. High temperatures top out in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Sunday (Mother’s Day): Cooler and beautiful! High temperatures in the low 70s.

Next Week: Close to average and dry. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s.