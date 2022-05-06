A Few Saturday Showers & A Cooler Mother’s Day
Temperatures cool through the weekend
Discussion:
Scattered showers are possible Saturday before drier air builds in on Sunday. Expect near average temperatures and more sunshine through next week.
Forecast:
Tonight: Showers and storms before 10 PM. Mostly cloudy. Gradual clearing through the evening. Wind: S/SW 10-20.
Tonight: Showers and storms before 10 PM. Mostly cloudy. Gradual clearing through the evening. Wind: S/SW 10-20.
Saturday: Scattered showers. High temperatures top out in the mid 70s.
Sunday (Mother’s Day): Cooler and beautiful with partly sunny skies. High temperatures top out in the upper 60s.
Next Week: Close to average and dry. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s.
Have a great weekend and stay safe!
Kaitlin