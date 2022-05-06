A Few Saturday Showers & A Cooler Mother’s Day

Discussion:

Scattered showers are possible Saturday before drier air builds in on Sunday. Expect near average temperatures and more sunshine through next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Showers and storms before 10 PM. Mostly cloudy. Gradual clearing through the evening. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Tonight: Showers and storms before 10 PM. Mostly cloudy. Gradual clearing through the evening. Wind: S/SW 10-20. Saturday: Scattered showers. High temperatures top out in the mid 70s. Sunday (Mother’s Day): Cooler and beautiful with partly sunny skies. High temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Next Week: Close to average and dry. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great weekend and stay safe!

Kaitlin