Early Dismissals For Schools In WCCB’s Viewing Area Due To Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several schools in the WCCB viewing area are dismissing early due to the possibility of severe weather Friday afternoon.
Early Dismissals:
- Ashe County Schools will release one hour early
- Catawba County Schools will release one hour early (Middle and high schools at 1:30 p.m. and elementary schools at 2:30 p.m.)
- Hickory Public Schools will release one hour early
- Iredell-Statesville Schools will release one hour early