Tornado Watch In Effect Until 8 PM

1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8



6/8

7/8

8/8















The workweek will end with yet another threat of severe weather. A boundary that has stalled to our south will lift north this morning. Warm, moist air will feed into the region today providing fuel for storms this afternoon. Damaging straight-line winds will be likely within this line, however, we will need to watch for any broken segments and storms that develop ahead of the line. This is where the greater tornado threat will be. Large hail and localized flooding from any training storms will also be a concern.

WHAT: A line of strong storms will bring the threat of severe weather to the region today. The severe threat will diminish after the initial line, but a few showers and storms will linger through midnight.

WHEN: Friday 2pm – 10pm

WHERE: Entire WCCB viewing area

MAIN THREATS: Damaging straight line winds will be the greatest threat. Isolated strong tornadoes, large hail and localized flooding are also concerns

A few showers and even a non-severe thunderstorm will still be possible through Saturday as an upper-level low lifts out of the region with highs 10 degrees cooler than today. Better outlook for Mother’s day forecast. Temps will start out cool in the upper 40s to low 50s, but clouds will gradually clear with temps reaching the upper 60s late in the afternoon. And best of all it will be dry with peeks of sunshine by the afternoon, so no need to cancel any outdoor brunch plans or hikes you have scheduled with Mom.

Make sure you download the WCCB Weather App for all the latest information