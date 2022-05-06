Police Charge Lancaster Man With Assault And Unlawful Acts Toward A Child After Armed Kidnapping

The Latest:

A man who detectives say kidnapped his 9-month-old son, assaulted the child’s mother, and assaulted a 15-year-old who was holding the child has been charged.

Police say Derrick Nelson, 39, is charged with Domestic Violence High and Aggravated Nature, Assault and Battery High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Burglary First Degree, and two counts of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child for his alleged involvement in the incident that occurred on Pleasant Hill Street May 3rd.

Detectives say Nelson appeared to have been armed with a pistol during the incident.

Bond was denied for Nelson on May 6th, according to a news release.

Police say he will have to appear before a circuit Judge to seek bond.

Original Story (5/3/22):

LANCASTER, S.C.– Lancaster Police are in search of a non-custodial parent for allegedly abducting his nine-month-old son.

Officers responded to a call at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 3rd. According to a news release, the suspect, 38-year-old Derrick Nelson entered the child’s residence without permission armed with a weapon.

Nelson reportedly pointed the weapon at the child’s mother while making an unsuccessful attempt to take another sibling. Officers say, Nelson, proceeded to another room in the residence, assaulted a child before, and forcefully took the victim before fleeing the scene in a gray Lincoln sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Police have considered Nelson to be armed and dangerous. He is currently wanted on unrelated charges.

Nelson is approximately 6’2″, weighs, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with jeans. The child was last seen wearing a blue onesie. He is considered missing and endangered.