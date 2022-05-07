Hopewell High School Holds Mental Wellness Walk And Talk

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.– Hopewell High School’s coach, Douglas Mayo hosts a walk in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. The walk is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 9th.

Mayo, a football coach and PE teacher at the high school wants to promote wellness through walking just before the student’s upcoming exams.

The walk will be held from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. on the campus.

Mayo wants students to take this time to absorb vitamin D and open up about anything that may be worrying or bothering them, without judgment.

Faculty and staff hope to make this a regular event on the campus and that other schools will do the same.