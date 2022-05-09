ASUN Conference Commissioner Welcomes Queens To Division I

ASUN (Atlantic Sun Conference) Commissioner, Ted Gumbart will welcome Queens University of Charlotte into the league as the Royals begin the transition to Division I.

On Thursday, the school’s board of trustees made a unanimous decision to accept the invitation and make the move after extensive consideration and input from the university’s community, according to a news release.

Queens Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to accept an invitation from @ASUNSports. Queens will begin its four-year transitional period into @NCAA Division I on July 1, 2022. More details to come on Tuesday, May 10. #GoRoyals | #ASUNBuilt pic.twitter.com/qujOjnj23P — Queens University of Charlotte (@QueensUniv) May 6, 2022

Queen’s consists of about 30 men’s and women’s athletics teams but does not have football.

The ASUN, headquartered in Atlanta has 14 member institutions and the Royals will be the league’s only athletics program in North Carolina.

Attendees can expect words from the university president, Daniel Lugo, Comissioner Gambert, and Director of Athletics, Cherie Swathout.

The conference will be held on Tuesday, May 10th at 1 p.m at the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation.

The royals will begin their four-year transition on Division I July 1st.