Beautiful Week Ahead With Rain Returning Late Week

Discussion:

An area of high pressure is in control for much of the week bringing dry conditions. An area of low pressure off the coast will increase rain chances beginning Friday. Scattered showers stick around through the weekend.

Forecast: Tonight: Clear skies. Low temperatures in the upper 40s. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Back to average temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. A bit breezy with winds out of the NE at 10-20.

Wednesday: Sunny skies. High temperatures top out in 80 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms possible. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin