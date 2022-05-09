Celebrate National Mimosa Day at Link & Pin

1/3

2/3

3/3





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Mimosa Day is Monday, May 16th but Link & Pin is helping you celebrate early with their showstopper mimosa trays. Each tray is your own personal mimosa bar served with fresh blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries along with orange juice, cranberry juice, and peach nectar… and, of course, your choice of bubbly on ice.

Link & Pin has three locations- Arboretum, Huntersville and South End. Full brunch menu can be found here.