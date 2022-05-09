Man Injured After Shooting At Circle K In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Rock Hill left a man injured Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police with the Rock Hill Police Department were dispatched to a Circle K, located on Cherry Road, around 12:40 p.m. after a report of a shooting with a victim.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were informed that the suspect was in a gray Nissan Sedan and fled the scene just after the shooting.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate the incident.