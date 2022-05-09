NC State Troopers: Fatal Car Crash

LENOIR, N.C. (News Release) – On Sunday, May 8, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on Abington Road near Beecher Anderson Road.

A 1997 Ford Thunderbird was traveling south on Abington Road, ran off the road to the right, collided with a tree, and overturned. The driver, Ethan Trent Roten, 21, of Hamptonville, was not injured.

He was restrained by a seatbelt. The front seat passenger, James Darrell Roten, 44, of North Wilkesboro, was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not restrained by a seatbelt.

The rear seat passenger, Timberly Yelton, 27, of Morganton, was partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. She was not restrained by a seatbelt.

She was transported by EMS to Caldwell Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ethan Roten was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving while license revoked, and a lane control violation.

The collision remains under investigation.