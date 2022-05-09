Take A Cool Dip: Meck County Announces Summer Hours For Pools, Ramsey Creek Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation has announced the summer hours for its outdoor pools and Ramsey Creek Beach.



For summer 2022, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Department is planning to operate the following days and hours for outdoor public swim times:

Cordelia: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. Ramsey Creek Beach: Wednesday to Sunday – Noon to 6 p.m. CATS will operate shuttles to the beach from the Cornelius Park and Ride on Memorial Day weekend, 4th of July weekend, and Labor Day weekend

The pools and beach will open for public swim on weekends starting Memorial Day weekend and then add weekday operations the week of June 13, once Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are out for the summer.

Admission is only $2 per person for Cordelia and Double Oaks outdoor pools. A park entry fee is required for Ramsey Creek Park from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

More information is available on ParkandRec.com.