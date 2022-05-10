Political Literacy – Do You Have It?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Here’s a list of 8 great recourses to help you gain political literacy without a headache.

Before we jump in, do you know what political literacy is?

If not, don’t worry, I’ve got you covered!

Political literacy is a set of abilities considered necessary for citizens to participate in a society’s government. It includes an understanding of how government works and of the important issues facing society, as well as the critical thinking skills to evaluate different points of view.

Although politics isn’t the most glamorous topic, government and politics impact nearly every aspect of our lives, so having knowledge of politics helps make you an informed voter.

If you, like many people, have somehow wiggled your way through adulthood without ever understanding the fundamentals of politics, check out the link below for a crash course on how it works.

The PBS ‘Crash Course’ program breaks down everything from the constitution, voting processes, judicial decisions, and just about any and everything you can think of when it comes to government and politics.

Check out the Crash Course videos here!

If you’ve got the basics down, here’s a list of 7 more resources to keep you easily informed and up to date:

1. Listen to the ‘ How To Citizen’ Podcast With Baratunde.

‘Baratunde Thurston is a best-selling author and Emmy-nominated host who specializes in holding space for complex and nuanced conversations. Political news can so often leave us feeling overwhelmed and powerless, but How To Citizen with Baratunde does the opposite, offering hope and a list of positive actions we can take with each episode.”

2. Follow Sharon McMahon on Instagram

McMahon is a former high school government and law teacher, her goal is to fight misinformation and conspiracy with unbiased facts and sometimes humor. Her Instagram videos feature friendly, respectful, nonpartisan explanations of various aspects of government that help shed light on the news.

View this profile on Instagram SHARON McMAHON (@sharonsaysso) • Instagram photos and videos

3. Listen to TEDTALKS

I’d argue TED talks are good for just about ANY topic. The nonprofit platform is devoted to spreading ideas and powerful talks in less than 20 minutes. The political section includes ‘talks’ that answer and simplify the political and systems and even study the psychological effects, and what exactly politics does to society and the mind.

Click here to check it out!

4. Follow nowSIMPLIFIED on Twitter.

The platform offers quick and easy ways to learn about complex political issues and topics.

Welcome to SIMPLIFIED where we make politics easy-to-understand in under 90 seconds!

When you don’t vote or shy away from a political conversation, it’s probably because you feel like politics are way too complicated, right? Well come join us right here where we explain it all. pic.twitter.com/vwYw2bc4wu — SIMPLIFIED (@nowsimplified) April 19, 2020

5. Listen to ‘My History Can Beat Up Your Politics’ Podcast.

This highly engaging podcast debunks what seems like unprecedented times in the world of politics. Since 2006 host, Bruce Carlson has discussed today’s political issues and explores their historical roots.

6. Download ‘A Starting Point’

Chris Evans can do more than just be handsome and fight crime. In hopes of educating Americans on their elected officials, he teamed up with Mark Kassen, and technology entrepreneur Joe Kiani to of create a platform that pushes community and connection among citizen with a goal of creating more informed voters.

Visit ASP here. Available for both Apple + Android

Last but not least, and probably one of the easiest ways to learn more…

7. Listen to your Smart friend!

We’re all guilty of the “ smile and nod” when we don’t understand a topic. Be bold, be brave, be Inquisitive! Ask for a deeper explanation and inform them of your desire to better understand politics.

*Also be sure to listen to opposing views. Understanding both sides can help you form better opinions about your own political stance and helps you make a stronger argument if you ever find yourself in the middle of a political debate. (Remember to be respectful)

Politics can be daunting and confusing, and we really don’t know, what we don’t know. I hope this takes some pressure off, and helps with the process of understanding it all. Happy Learning!

Author: Dee Michel