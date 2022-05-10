Tasty Tuesday: Shrimp and Grits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are celebrating National Shrimp Day with a southern classic – shrimp and grits! Lauren learns how to make them from Chef Mara Norris of the Foodie School. You can sign up for classes with Mara at TheFoodieSchool.com.

Charleston Shrimp and Grits

The Grits:

2 cup stone ground grits

6 cups chicken stock

2 cups milk

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

8 ounces cheddar, grated

Directions

1. Bring the stock and milk to a boil in a large saucepan.

2. Add grits and stir thoroughly.

3. Reduce heat to low and cook for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

4. Stir grits frequently to prevent sticking.

5. If grits seem dry during cooking, add a little more water.

6. When grits are done, add butter and cream.

7. Add the cheese and stir until melted.

8. Taste and add more salt if needed.

Equipment/Prep

Prep Ahead: Make Bouquet Garni

Lg. Round-Bottomed Dutch Oven

Whisk

Box Grater/Parchment

The Shrimp:

½ onion, diced

6 ounces bacon, cut into lardon

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

2 cups tomatoes (or fire roasted)

4 andouille links (sliced)

¾ cup dry sherry

2 cup shrimp stock (or seafood stock)

1 cup heavy cream

2 pounds fresh shrimp, peeled and deveined

Directions

1. Render bacon and sausage in the bottom of a large sauté pan.

2. Melt butter in and add onion, and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes.

3. Add sherry and deglaze pan by loosening any bits on sides and bottom of pan.

4. Add stock and tomatoes and stir.

5. Allow to boil, then lower heat.

6. Let sauce reduce by half. Add cream.

7. Reduce the sauce briefly again.

8. Remove from the heat, add the shrimp and cover.

9. After 2-3 minutes, turn the shrimp over in sauce, cooking until just pink. (Do not overcook the shrimp.)