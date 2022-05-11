Panthers Agree To Deal With 6th Overall Pick Ikem Ekwonu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu.

Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, agreed to a four-year rookie contract with a team option for a fifth season.

Terms of the deal were not released.

He is slated to become the team’s starting left tackle this season, filling a major hole on offense.

The Panthers have now agreed to terms with four of team’s draft picks.

They earlier reached deals with Amaré Barno, Kalon Barnes and Cade Mays.