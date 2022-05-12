Subaru Of America And Subaru South Blvd Deliver 2021 Subaru Share The Love Event Donation To Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Subaru of America, Inc. (“SOA”) and Subaru South Blvd presented a check for $49,445 to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays. Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays was a local beneficiary in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event.

In its 14th year, Subaru’s signature philanthropic event has donated over $227 Million to more than 1,700 charity partners nationwide. Through the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event® the automaker and its retailers donated a combined $24.9 million to charities, with $18.8 million donated by Subaru of America and $6.1 million donated by Subaru retailers.

From mid-November through the end of the calendar year, with every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru donated $250 to each customer’s choice of charities*. For 2021, SOA selected the four national charities: ASPCA ® , Make-A-Wish ® , Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation. Subaru retailers could also elect to add a local charity and Subaru South Blvd in Charlotte selected Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays its hometown charity.

The check for $49,445 was presented to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays by Jason Williamson and Matt Seiler of Subaru of America; Bill Musgrave, Gary Porter, Steve Porter and Whitney Marti, all of Subaru South Blvd in Charlotte. Accepting the check on behalf of Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays were Tina Postel, CEO and Kelly Vass, Program Director.

“We could not be more thrilled to have been selected by Subaru South Blvd. as their local Hometown Charity partner for the 2021 Share the Love Event,” said Tina Postel, CEO of Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays. “This tremendous gift translates directly into hundreds of families breaking bread together this very night. And just today, another 400 homebound individuals received a healthy meal and a friendly hello through our Meals on Wheels program. This would not be possible without strong community partners such as Subaru.”

This is the fifth year that Subaru South Blvd selected this organization as its Hometown Charity partner. Over the five years, they have received over $150,000 from the Subaru Share the Love Event.

**Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 15, 2022. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru.com/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.