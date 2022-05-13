Congress Set To Hold First Hearing On UFOs In 50 Years On Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the first time in more than 50 years, Congress is holding an open hearing on UFOs. On Tuesday, the public will hear directly from intelligence experts on one of history’s great mysteries. Pentagon officials have been tight-lipped on details. But here’s what we do know ahead of Tuesday’s hearing. There have been nearly 150 reports of “unidentified aerial phenomena” since 2004, and only one has been explained. That led the Pentagon to form a special program to investigate the unexplained occurrences.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says, “I’m not going to get ahead of that testimony. But we are committed to be absolutely as transparent as we can with the American people. We need a better process. That’s what this group is going to do for us.”

Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff says he hopes “to break the cycle of excessive secrecy and speculation with truth and transparency.” The hearing comes after a 2020 report on unidentified aerial phenomena. The New York Times says the report found the vast majority of incidents were not the work of the U.S. government, and could not be explained.

Our question of the night: Do you believe in UFOs?

