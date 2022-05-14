AP: At Least 10 Dead In Mass Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor has opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity. Buffalo police said the suspect was in custody after the shooting Saturday afternoon. It was unclear how many other people may have been shot, and the suspect was not immediately identified.

An official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn’t yet discerned a clear motive.

They said they are investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.