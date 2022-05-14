JCSU 2022 Commencement Ceremony

CHARLOTTE, N.C – Johnson C. Smith University will be celebrating the accomplishments of its graduates during an in-person commencement at the Bojangles Coliseum on Sunday, May 15th.

This ceremony is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m.

COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced. Masks must be worn at all times.

To provide a safer experience and smooth entry, only clear bags will be allowed into the venue. Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” are allowed.

Seating is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Once capacity is reached, additional guests will be turned away. Guests should arrive early in order to find parking and be seated.

For family and friends who will be unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be live-streamed. More information about how to access the live-streamed event will be forthcoming.

