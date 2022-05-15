Humane Society Pet Palooza Walk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

The annual Pet Palooza returned in person Saturday after two years of virtual events due to the pandemic.

This year it was held at the humane society’s new resource center in west charlotte.

It featured a one-mile walk to raise money for the people and pets in our community followed by the festival with live music food trucks and vendors.

“For pet palooza, our goal is to raise 150,000, we’re up to about 130, so we’re hoping to close that gap today. all the money raised today helps us perform our necessary operations, like bringing in homeless animals and spay/neuter surgeries.” said a member of the human society.

The annual fundraising walk and community festival has been a staple of the Charlotte community for more than 20 years.