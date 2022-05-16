Carrie Underwood Bringing The Denim & Rhinestones Tour To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carrie Underwood, the 8-time Grammy Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, announced her new arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, will be headed to the Queen City in 2023.
The tour will kick off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in Seattle, WA, on March 17. Underwood will be taking the stage to perform songs from her highly-anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones, which will be released on June 10.
Underwood will be joined on tour by special guest Jimmie Allen. Allen will join The Denim & Rhinestones tour as his star continues to rise, following his first Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award wins for New Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, respectively, in 2021. His third album Tulip Drive will be released on June 24.
The tour will make its way to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Feb. 8, 2023.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available which include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets, custom merchandise, and much more. For more information, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com.
“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” says Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
Since early in her career, Underwood has designated a portion of ticket sales from her tours to support worthwhile charities and organizations. She continues that tradition by arranging for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for the upcoming tour to be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), which has been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.
THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR
- October 15, 2022 – (Greenville, SC) Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 17, 2022 – (Indianapolis, IN) Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 18, 2022 – (Grand Rapids, MI) Van Andel Arena
- October 20, 2022 – (Lexington, KY) Rupp Arena
- October 22, 2022 – (Rosemont, IL) Allstate Arena
- October 23, 2022 – (Milwaukee, WI) Fiserv Forum
- October 25, 2022 – (Minneapolis, MN) Target Center
- October 27, 2022 – (Grand Forks, ND) Alerus Center
- October 31, 2022 – (Tulsa, OK) BOK Center
- November 2, 2022 – (Austin, TX) Moody Center
- November 3, 2022 – (Houston, TX) Toyota Center
- November 5, 2022 – (New Orleans, LA) Smoothie King Center
- November 7, 2022 – (St. Louis, MO) Enterprise Center
- November 12, 2022 – (Moline, IL) Tax Slayer Center
- November 13, 2022 – (Kansas City, MO) T-Mobile Center
- November 15, 2022 – (Denver, CO) Ball Arena
- November 17, 2022 – (Salt Lake City, UT) Vivint Arena
- November 19, 2022 – (San Francisco, CA) Chase Center
- February 2, 2023 – (Miami, FL) FTX Arena
- February 4, 2023 – (Tampa, FL) Amalie Arena
- February 6, 2023 – (Jacksonville, FL) Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
- February 7, 2023 – (Atlanta, GA) State Farm Arena
- February 8, 2023 – (Charlotte, NC) Spectrum Center
- February 10, 2023 – (State College, PA) Bryce Jordan Center
- February 11, 2023 – (Uncasville, CT) Mohegan Sun Arena
- February 14, 2023 – (Charleston, WV) Charleston Coliseum
- February 15, 2023 – (Washington, DC) Capital One Arena
- February 17, 2023 – (Boston, MA) TD Garden