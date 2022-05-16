Carrie Underwood Bringing The Denim & Rhinestones Tour To Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carrie Underwood, the 8-time Grammy Award winner and 3-time ACM Entertainer of the Year, announced her new arena tour, The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, will be headed to the Queen City in 2023.

The tour will kick off on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in Seattle, WA, on March 17. Underwood will be taking the stage to perform songs from her highly-anticipated album, Denim & Rhinestones, which will be released on June 10.

Underwood will be joined on tour by special guest Jimmie Allen. Allen will join The Denim & Rhinestones tour as his star continues to rise, following his first Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award wins for New Artist of the Year and New Male Artist of the Year, respectively, in 2021. His third album Tulip Drive will be released on June 24.

The tour will make its way to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Feb. 8, 2023.

Carrie Underwood’s The Denim & Rhinestones Tour is coming to Spectrum Center on February 8, 2023! Tickets are on sale this Friday; we can’t wait to see you in the Spring. 💜💎 pic.twitter.com/ACGNHFXI2B — Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) May 16, 2022

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available which include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets, custom merchandise, and much more. For more information, go to http://www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” says Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Since early in her career, Underwood has designated a portion of ticket sales from her tours to support worthwhile charities and organizations. She continues that tradition by arranging for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for the upcoming tour to be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org), which has been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters.

I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at https://t.co/mGvbixgeOr. LET’S GOO! 💜💎#DenimAndRhinestones pic.twitter.com/mT43glRMYq — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 16, 2022

Tap to watch video on Twitter.

THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR