CMPD: Missing 77-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Located

The Latest (5/16/22):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say missing 77-year-old Mary Grier, who was last seen on Saturday, has been located.

She was located unharmed and is being reunited with her family.

Original Story (5/14/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are requesting public assistance in locating a woman reported missing on Saturday, May, 14th.

It was reported that 77-year-old Mary Grier went missing around 11:40 a.m. She was last seen near Mallard Creek and W.T Harris Boulevard.

Grier was last seen wearing a red top and red skirt, carrying a pocketbook. She is five feet, two inches tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

According to officers, Grier suffers from cognitive impairment.

Anyone who sees or has information about Grier is asked to call 911 immediately.