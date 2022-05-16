Hottest Temperatures Of The Year Arrive This Week

Discussion:

A cold front is moving through bringing scattered showers and isolated storms to the region. Isolated storms have the potential to produce strong wind and small hail. Showers will exit west to east as the cold front marches toward the coast Monday evening. An area of high pressure will build in Tuesday bringing fairly dry conditions and increasing temperatures through the week. Humidity will increase toward the end of the week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Late afternoon – mid evening scattered showers and isolated storms. Gradual clearing overnight. Low temperatures in the upper 50s. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and dry. High: 87.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 91.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 95. Previous record for 5/19 is 95 set in 1961.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 96. Previous record for 5/20 is 95 set in 1964.

Notes:

– The last time we had the first 90 degree day on May 18th was 2019.

– Our average first 90 degree day is May 20th.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin