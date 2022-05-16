Second Harvest Food Bank Of Metrolina Announces 2022 Partner Appreciation Award Recipients

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – On May 11th, for the first time in two years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina honored 29 award recipients in person who have worked tirelessly throughout the year to help feed more children, families, seniors, veterans, and pets in the Food Bank’s 24 county service region. Each year the food bank takes time to recognize individuals, corporations, foundations and others that are hunger advocates in our community.

“Each year we acknowledge partners in every category of food bank operation. They are “heroes” to the hundreds of thousands who are hungry in the communities that we serve. We have tried to select those individuals, businesses, and agencies that best exemplified “partner of the year” during the 2021 calendar year,” said CEO Kay Carter. Over 200 people gathered at CPCC’s Harris Conference Center to be recognized for their work to feed those in need. Those honored by Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina included:

2022 Community Partner Awards: Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina’s 40th Birthday Celebration:

Food Lion Feeds

Harris Teeter

Hendrick Automotive Group

Publix

The Springs Close Foundation

Truist

Walmart

Wells Fargo

2022 Food Partner Awards:

Perdue Farms

PET Dairy

Smithfield

Tyson Foods, Inc.

US Foods

2022 Special Event Partner Award: Food Lion Feeds

2022 Financial Partner Awards:

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company

Hendrick Automotive Group

2021 Group Volunteer Partner Awards:

Carowinds

UNC Charlotte

2021 New Partner Awards:

Arby’s

Lincoln Financial Group

Mazda of South Charlotte

Cole Custer-NASCAR Driver, Gene Haas Foundation, Stewart-Haas Racing

2021 Agency Partner Awards:

5 Point Church (Pickens County)

Food for Families (Union County, NC)

The Outreach Center (Burke County)

2021 Lifetime Achievement Award: The Merancas Foundation, Inc.

Ted Heyward Award: Meg Ham, CEO of Food Lion

2021 Frank Timberlake Award: Bank of America

2021 Anne Springs Close Legacy Award: Bev Carroll