StarMed Announces Baby Formula Giveaway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – StarMed medical group announced on Twitter they will distribute baby formula to families impacted by the current baby formula shortages for free.

Beginning at noon tomorrow at our Tuckaseegee Rd and Central Ave locations. We will hand out what we have. As always, we wish we could help everyone but realize we can’t. We love you, #Charlotte ❤️ https://t.co/lpLqYIAHW7 — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) May 16, 2022

The giveaway will be held Tuesday, May 17th at the two locations below:

4001 Tuckaseegee Road

5344 Central Ave

The types of formula available include:

20 oz. cans of Gerber Good Start lactose-free powder formula

32 oz. bottles of Similac Advance “Ready to Feed” formula

28.2 oz. cans of Nestle NAN Pro powder formula with iron 24-count boxes of 8.45 oz. bottles of Gerber Good Start GentlePro “Ready to Feed” formula.

Formula will be 100% free and no registration is needed.