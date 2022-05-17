9-Year-Old Child, Two Others Injured In South Charlotte Apartment Complex Shooting

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were injured, including a 9-year-old child, during a shooting at an apartment complex in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to Deep Rock Circle near E. Arrowood Road just before 12pm after multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of the Granite Pointe apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers say they determined there were three total victims. Police say two of the victims, including the child, have non-life threatening injuries. The third victim’s injuries are serious, according to CMPD.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.