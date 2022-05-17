Atrium Health Bestows $20,000 Gift To Central Piedmont To Support Student Scholarships

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Atrium Health has made a $20,000 gift commitment to Central Piedmont Community College to provide scholarships to students in need who are pursuing healthcare-related careers in nurse aide or medical assisting.

The nurse aide and medical assisting career paths give individuals who are interested in healthcare a fast way to join a growing industry. While some formal training is required, a four-year degree or advanced degree is not required to practice in either field. As a result, both career paths generally attract students seeking to learn the skills needed to find entry-level work in the healthcare industry, in a short amount of time.

“We are so grateful to Atrium Health for its generous gift. This funding will allow us to help so many of our health careers students who want to take their first steps into the world of healthcare,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont. “The need for qualified healthcare workers has never been greater, and thanks to Atrium we are now better equipped to produce quality graduates who are job-ready to make a difference in healthcare settings across the region.”

Qualifying students who demonstrate a financial need and are pursuing a certificate in nurse aide or a diploma or associate degree in medical assisting will qualify to receive an Atrium Health Scholarship. The scholarship will cover the cost of tuition, books and fees, as well as materials and equipment associated with the program area of study.

“Atrium Health is committed to improving our community through access to employment and education,” said Daniel Gandarilla, chief talent officer for Atrium Health. “We are grateful for the long-standing relationship we have with Central Piedmont and our mutual goal to build the pipeline of future healthcare workers. For the recipients of this scholarship, this opportunity is just the start of their career journey in healthcare and we cannot wait to see how they shape their futures.”

The college will begin awarding Atrium Scholarships to eligible students in summer 2022. To learn more, please visit cpcc.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.