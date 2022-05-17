Challenging Record Highs This Week

Discussion:

Humidity will stay on the comfortable side through Wednesday. By Thursday a tropical airmass returns with a south/southwest wind in control. This will allow humidity to increase along with the hottest temperatures of the year to arrive. We will challenge record high temperatures on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late weekend into early next week. This will bring scattered to numerous showers to the region on Sunday and a more seasonable airmass on Monday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 60. Wind: LightWednesday: Sunny. High: 91.Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 95. Previous record for 5/19 is 95 set in 1961. Isolated PM shower/storm. Friday: Mostly sunny. High 95. Previous record for 5/20 is 95 set in 1964.