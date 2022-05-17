Charlotte Motor Speedway, Blue Cross NC Partner To Provide Meals To Local Families Facing Food Insecurity

CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — In an effort to address food insecurity and childhood hunger in the greater Charlotte region, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) and Charlotte Motor Speedway are teaming up through the “Drive Out Hunger” initiative to provide meals for area families in need.

This collaboration builds on Blue Cross NC’s ongoing effort to address critical non-medical drivers of health, specifically food security. For each kid ticket purchased throughout 2022, Blue Cross NC will make a $1 donation to Speedway Children’s Charities. At the end of the year, proceeds from the “Drive Out Hunger” campaign will be distributed through the charity to local nonprofit organizations working to fight food insecurity across the greater Charlotte region.

“More than 600,000 North Carolinians struggle to put food on the table, including nearly 1 in 5 households in Mecklenburg County,” said Reagan Greene, vice president of marketing and community engagement at Blue Cross NC. “Working with partners like Charlotte Motor Speedway, we can increase access to healthy food to help improve health outcomes and well-being for families in our local communities.”

Last year’s Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger movie series raised nearly $30,000 to combat hunger throughout the Charlotte area. The “Drive Out Hunger” campaign branded Pace Car will also be on display at the speedway for races and events throughout the year. This visual representation of the campaign aims to bring awareness to the initiative and encourage fans to donate to help eliminate food insecurity.

“What a privilege it is to be able to partner with North Carolina-based companies like Blue Cross NC who invest in our communities and make a meaningful impact on those in need,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Creating lifelong memories through entertaining events is part of our DNA here at the speedway, but to be able to help raise that bar and serve an even greater purpose in helping provide food security to those in need is a true blessing.”

“Drive Out Hunger” events set to take place throughout the year at the speedway include:

Camper Food Donation Drives — Campers staying at Charlotte Motor Speedway for race events will find bins located throughout the camping areas to donate non-perishable foods.

Drive-in to Drive Out Hunger Movie Series— Ticket proceeds will benefit the initiative. Canned goods will also be collected at the events.

For more information regarding the “Drive Out Hunger” initiative, please visit https://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/driveouthunger/.

TICKETS:

Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, including the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.