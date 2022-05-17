CMPD Officer Unexpectedly Passes Away At Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Angela Starnes who passed away unexpectedly Monday morning at her home.

Starnes worked in the CMPD Homicide Unit, according to Chief Johnny Jennings.

Ofc. Starnes last worked in the Homicide Unit. Anyone who knew her or worked with her knows her kindness and good nature will be missed dearly. From now until Ofc. Starnes’ funeral @CMPD will be wearing mourning bands in her honor. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 16, 2022

“Anyone who knew her or worked with her knows her kindness and good nature will be missed dearly,” Chief Jennings said.

Chief Jennings authorized the wearing of mourning bands in honor of Officer Starnes’ service to the community and her dedication to the law enforcement profession, until the morning following her funeral date.

I am devastated today to learn CMPD Officer Angela Starnes passed away unexpectedly at her home. Please keep Ofc. Starnes’ family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) May 16, 2022

“Please keep Officer Starnes’ family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time,” Jennings remarked.

Funeral arrangements have not been set.