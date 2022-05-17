North Carolina Voters Whittle Down Candidates In Primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters in North Carolina are whittling down candidates seeking to serve on Capitol Hill, in the General Assembly and on the judicial bench.

Tuesday’s top-line primaries are for the U.S. Senate, where 25 candidates from the two parties aimed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr.

Primaries were held in 13 of the 14 North Carolina U.S. House districts, with seven of the 11 incumbents seeking reelection.

Four pairs of Republicans are competing against each other in General Assembly primaries.

And there are three Republican appellate court primaries.