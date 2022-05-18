Isolated Strong Storms Possible
Most of us will stay dry, but isolated storms could develop and become severe
Discussion:
Humidity and temperatures will increase through the remainder of the week as a tropical airmass builds in. We will challenge record high temperatures on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late weekend into early next week. This will bring scattered to numerous showers to the region on Sunday and a more seasonable airmass on Monday.
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: S/SW 5-10
Thursday: HOT!!! Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening – most of us will see nothing, but a few severe storms could develop. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats.
Wind: W/SW 10-20. High 95. Previous record for 5/19 is 95 set in 1961.
Friday: HOT!!! Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 10-20. High 96. Previous record for 5/20 is 95 set in 1964.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 93. PM widely scattered showers and storms.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. High: 88.
Notes:
– There was a M 2.0 earthquake this morning at 6:58 AM near Catawba, NC. James will have more on this at ten!
Stay cool!
Kaitlin