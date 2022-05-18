Isolated Strong Storms Possible

Humidity and temperatures will increase through the remainder of the week as a tropical airmass builds in. We will challenge record high temperatures on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late weekend into early next week. This will bring scattered to numerous showers to the region on Sunday and a more seasonable airmass on Monday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: S/SW 5-10

Thursday: HOT!!! Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening – most of us will see nothing, but a few severe storms could develop. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats.