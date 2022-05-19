Ex-Fort Bragg Worker Gets 3 Years For Taking Bribes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A federal prosecutor says a North Carolina man who worked at Fort Bragg has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for bribery and money laundering related to government contracts.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said in a news release that Calvin Alfonza Jordan, who pleaded guilty to receiving bribes, was sentenced Wednesday.

Jordan was a procurement agent assigned to the Operations and Maintenance Division, Directorate of Public Works at Fort Bragg.

Court documents showed that from 2011 into 2019, Jordan used his position as a procurement agent to receive bribes of approximately $200 per order from various vendors.

Prosecutors estimate Jordan received $773,600 in illegal bribes.