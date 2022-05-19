Hazy, Hot & Humid Friday
Record breaking heat likely on Friday
Discussion:
The heat wave has arrived! The tropical airmass in place has allowed temperatures to soar into the 90s and dew points to climb into the 60s. Friday will be a scorcher with record breaking heat likely. Rain chances will increase this weekend, but no one day will be a washout. We will stay unsettled through next week with rain in the forecast each day. Temperatures will return to average early next week.
Forecast:
Tonight: Afternoon and evening isolated showers and storms. Isolated storms could become severe, but most of us will stay dry. Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: W 5-10
Friday: HOT!!! Mostly sunny. Wind: SW 10-20. High 96. Previous record for 5/20 is 95 set in 1964. With dew points in the mid 60s some of us will push triple digit heat indices.Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 93. PM widely scattered showers and storms.