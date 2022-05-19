Hazy, Hot & Humid Friday

Discussion:

The heat wave has arrived! The tropical airmass in place has allowed temperatures to soar into the 90s and dew points to climb into the 60s. Friday will be a scorcher with record breaking heat likely. Rain chances will increase this weekend, but no one day will be a washout. We will stay unsettled through next week with rain in the forecast each day. Temperatures will return to average early next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Afternoon and evening isolated showers and storms. Isolated storms could become severe, but most of us will stay dry. Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: W 5-10