Hot, Humid & Unsettled Through The Weekend

Discussion:

While no one day will be a washout, we begin the unsettled pattern this weekend. Afternoon and evening storms that do develop could become severe on Saturday. A cold front will move through Monday making that the wettest day out of the next 7. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 70s. We will rebound back into the 80s by midweek next week, but the unsettled pattern will stick around. While no one day will be a washout, we begin the unsettled pattern this weekend. Afternoon and evening storms that do develop could become severe on Saturday. A cold front will move through Monday making that the wettest day out of the next 7. Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 70s. We will rebound back into the 80s by midweek next week, but the unsettled pattern will stick around. Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 67. Wind: W 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 92. PM widely scattered showers and storms. There is a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe storms on Saturday. Hail and damaging wind are the primary threats.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Widely scattered showers and storms. High: 89.

Next Week: Monday will be our wettest day with numerous showers likely as a cold front moves through. The front will likely stall and keep rain chances in the forecast through at least the middle of the week. Clouds may hang around on Tuesday and with the front to our south, temperatures will only top out in the 70s.