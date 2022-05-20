Mecklenburg County Detention Officer Arrested For Assault, Magistrate Found No Probable Cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Detention officer was arrested for assault Wednesday but was released after the magistrate found no probable cause, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detention Officer Jaquan Kitt was arrested and charged with assault after an off-duty incident at his home, according to authorities.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers responded to the incident, arrested Kitt and transported him to the Mecklenburg County Arrest Processing Center where he was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

The magistrate found no probable cause on all charges and Kitt was released.

“I was made aware of the supporting facts regarding this incident, and we have initiated an internal investigation. I was surprised by the alleged actions of Officer Kitt and the magistrate’s decision,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “We will work with the District Attorney’s office and if there is evidence to support that Officer Kitt’s conduct during this incident has violated our policies or if it’s later determined that probable cause does exist and criminal charges are filed against Officer Kitt, we will take the appropriate action at that time.”

Kitt has been employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since May 25, 2016.