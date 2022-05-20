The Snark: Real Housewives, Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship & A Wig Pooper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna and Sutton get into it over seats to Elton John’s charity event. Sutton brought receipts.

On Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship,” Leah wants to know why her boyfriend Dre will no longer let her come to his house or introduce her to anyone in his life.

Lawyers are going after Mcdonald’s and Wendy’s alleging that their burgers look 15% to 20% bigger in ads.

A woman accused of boo-booing in a Wichita store is identified as the poopetrator.

A University of Arkansas baseball fan caught a raccoon during a recent game and got bit.

