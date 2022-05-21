AP: Kardashians Take Portofino For Kourtney-Travis Wedding

Deeandra Michel, AP,

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kravis wedding train has rolled into Italy. According to reports, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.

Kourtney Travis

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

 

The couple and her entire reality TV family stepped out for dinner Friday night clad in Dolce & Gabbana after the two were snapped smooching on a boat that day.

The group took to the streets of Portofino again Saturday on their way to lunch. This is after a Las Vegas practice ceremony last month with an Elvis impersonator officiating, followed by a small ceremony May 15 in Santa Barbara, California.

Portofino is a jet-set favorite, a fishing village on the Ligurian coast.