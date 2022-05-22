Charlotte Becomes The First Certified Welcoming Place In The Southeast

CHARLOTTE, N.C – The City of Charlotte Announces its achievement in becoming the latest Certified Welcoming Place in the U.S and First in the Southeast.

The certified welcoming program is run by the national nonprofit organization, Welcoming America. The organization aims to build a nation of neighbors to promote welcoming communities.

Executive Director Rachel Perić, says ” We are pleased to congratulate the City of Charlotte and its many partners on achieving the designation of Certified Welcoming. As the second-largest city in the Southeast, Charlotte’s work serves as a model for creating an environment that celebrates and invests in residents from around the globe as a point of pride, signaling a strong commitment to the connection between economic vitality and a community in which everyone can thrive and belong.”

Charlotte services about 870,000 residents. The prioritizes workforce, business developments, transportation, planning, and the environment. Charlotte was voted No. six on the U.S. News and World Report’s 150 Best places to live in the U.S.

“Charlotte’s immigrants make incredible economic and cultural contributions to our city,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. “We take pride in celebrating the diversity of our community, and we are proud to officially be certified as a welcoming city. We will continue to work hard so that residents know that all are welcome here.”