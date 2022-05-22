T-Pain Hits The Fillmore On ‘The Road To Wiscansin’ Tour

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Singer-songwriter T-pain makes his way to Charlotte’s Fillmore venue on Friday, May 27th.

The R&B singer is in the midst of ‘The Road To Wisconsin Tour’ and recently released his new single “That’s Just Tips”.

T-pain will perform at Fillmore’s standing room venue on Friday, May 27th.

Doors open and 7 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.

All ages are welcome!

