“Cooler” & Cloudy Through Midweek

Discussion:

A cold front will cross the region Thursday evening bringing numerous showers with possible storms. Behind this front we will dry out with a ridge of high pressure building in for the weekend.

Forecast:

Tonight: PM showers with isolated strong storms before 9 PM. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Numerous showers with isolated storms possible. Highs near 80 degrees.

Friday: Scattered AM showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin