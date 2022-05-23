“Cooler” & Cloudy Through Midweek
An unsettled and "cooler" week ahead
Discussion:
A cold front will cross the region Thursday evening bringing numerous showers with possible storms. Behind this front we will dry out with a ridge of high pressure building in for the weekend.
Forecast:
Tonight: PM showers with isolated strong storms before 9 PM. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Patchy AM fog. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Numerous showers with isolated storms possible. Highs near 80 degrees.
Friday: Scattered AM showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s, near 80.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin