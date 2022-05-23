Fallen Trees, Downed Power Lines Scattered Throughout East & NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Neighbors are dealing with fallen trees and downed powerlines, stretching from East Charlotte into parts of Cabarrus County.

Neighbors describe something that looked like it was out of a movie scene.

On Burnt Umber Road, neighbors helped a woman escape after a tree fell on her car.

Closer to the Cabarrus County line, fallen trees are scattered through neighborhoods off Rocky River Road.

One man says he was driving on Rocky River when a tree fell in front of his car.

“Of course I prayed, I put my car in reverse and turnt around to get out of the way and this tree that’s right back over here came down, so I kind of swerved and went into the ditch,” says Concord, NC resident Kenneth Danner.