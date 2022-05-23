Monroe Man Charged With Death By Distribution

1/2

MONROE, N.C. – The Union County Sheriff’s Department has charged 32-year-old Trenton Butler with death by distribution after concluding an overdose death investigation started in March 2022.

According to a news release, Butler was suspected of distributing narcotics that lead to the death of 26-year Javier Sanchez-Ramirez.

Union County’s criminal investigation team says they identified Butler as the source of supply for the fentanyl that was deemed to be the cause of death for Sanchez Ramirez.

Detectives issued a search warrant at Butler’s residence on Macedonia Church Road near Davidson Highway.

During the search, deputies say they located and confiscated over 800 pressed pills containing the deadly narcotic fentanyl along with numerous illegally owned firearms.

Butler was arrested and charged with the following:

Death by Distribution

Second Degree Murder

PWIMSD SCH II CS (3 counts)

PWIMSD SCH IV CS

Firearm by Felon (2 counts)

Trafficking in Opium, Heroin

Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place CS

Butler was taken into custody and received a secured bond of $1,500,000.