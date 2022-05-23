Suspect Identified In Shooting That Killed One Person, Seriously Injured Another In Gastonia

The Latest (5/23/22):

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting one person and seriously injuring another in Gastonia.

The Gastonia Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Ja’Kelon Duval for the May 16 shooting that killed Deionte Sparkman.

Investigators determined that Duval and both victims were known to each other. Duval’s last known address is in Gastonia.

Original Story (5/16/22):

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured in Gastonia Monday afternoon.

The Gastonia Police Department responded to Westwood Circle, off of West Davidson Avenue, after receiving a shooting call for service around 12:37 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located Deionte Sparkman, 19, in the roadway suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that the second 19-year-old shooting victim was driven to a local hospital by a friend or relative. The second victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: 𝑯𝑶𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑫𝑬 𝑰𝑵𝑽𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑰𝑮𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵 #GastoniaPD investigating homicide of male believed to be an adult & shooting of 2nd male w/ serious injuries that occurred in 600 blk of Westwood Cir. No suspect info at this time. Call received at 12:37pm pic.twitter.com/DMZDFUkuCO — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) May 16, 2022

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.