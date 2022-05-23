AP: South Asia’s Intense Heat Wave A ‘Sign Of Things To Come’

NEW DELHI (AP) — The intense heat wave sweeping through South Asia was made more likely due to climate change and is a sign of things to come.

An analysis by international scientists said climate change made this heat wave 30 times more likely and future warming would make such heat waves more common and hotter.

The devastation from the current heat wave’s impact ranges from forest fires and glacial floods to crop losses that forced India to ban exports on wheat.

It impacts the poor inordinately, who may not have access to cooling. But while some cities, like western Ahmedabad have actively tried to adapt to the heat, most Indian cities still lag behind.