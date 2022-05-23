AP: South Asia’s Intense Heat Wave A ‘Sign Of Things To Come’

Deeandra Michel,

NEW DELHI (AP) — The intense heat wave sweeping through South Asia was made more likely due to climate change and is a sign of things to come.

Heat Wave South East Asia

Homeless people sleep in the shade of an over-bridge to beat the heat wave in New Delhi, Friday, May 20, 2022. The intense heat wave sweeping through South Asia was made more likely due to climate change and it is a sign of things to come. An analysis by international scientists said that this heat wave was made 30-times more likely because of climate change, and future warming would make heat waves more common and hotter in the future. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, file)

 

An analysis by international scientists said climate change made this heat wave 30 times more likely and future warming would make such heat waves more common and hotter.

The devastation from the current heat wave’s impact ranges from forest fires and glacial floods to crop losses that forced India to ban exports on wheat.

It impacts the poor inordinately, who may not have access to cooling. But while some cities, like western Ahmedabad have actively tried to adapt to the heat, most Indian cities still lag behind.