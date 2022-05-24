Governor: 14 Students, 1 Teacher Killer After Shooting At Elementary School In Texas

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 students and one teacher were killed in a shooting at an elementary school.

Abbott says the suspected shooter, an 18-year-old man, also died and was believed to be killed by responding officers. Uvalde Memorial Hospital says it received 14 children via ambulance or treatment after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott says the shooter had a handgun and possibly a rifle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.