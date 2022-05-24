Closer Look At Damage After EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Charlotte Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re getting a closer look at the damage caused by a confirmed EF1 tornado.

Neighbors spent the day Tuesday cleaning up in neighborhoods stretching from parts of East Charlotte to Harrisburg.

In the Brantley Oaks community, people looked around to see trees and debris in every yard.

Just over 24 hours after the tornado struck, the sound of chainsaws echo through the neighborhood off Rocky River Road.

Power lines are draped over the entrance to the neighborhood.

And everywhere you look you see trees twisted, bent sideways, or toppled over homes.