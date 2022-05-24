The Snark: Nasty Feet, Real Housewives & Ye With McDonalds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “My Feet Are Killing Me,” Brandon is a nasty man with nasty feet that he hasn’t washed since middle school.

Don’t worry. We edited out the really nasty stuff of his feet.

On “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Ralph is doing as much as he can to be the worst husband on the show ever.

To show appreciation for their staff, some restaurants are listing all of their employees on their menus. Derek gives a shout-out to McDonald’s and we learn of Kanye West’s plans to redesign their packaging.

